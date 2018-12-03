Leroy Fer: January signings not the answer says Swansea skipper

Oli McBurnie, Dan James and Connor Roberts have been stand out players for Swansea City this season

Captain Leroy Fer believes Swansea City's abundance of young talent means signings in the January transfer window are not essential.

The Swans endured what he described a "terrible" week in the Championship with defeats by Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County.

Fer insists reinforcements in the transfer window might not be the answer.

"I think we have a very good and talented team," said Fer.

"So for me personally no (we don't need new signings in January) but you don't know what other people think.

"If you want to build you don't need someone new.

"If you want to progress something you are going to make mistakes, especially with a young team.

"We know that we have to get better so we just have to show that on the training pitch and eventually in the games."

Graham Potter's rising talents include defenders Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon as well as winger Daniel James.

But the Swans have slipped to 13th in the Championship, their last win coming against Bolton Wanderers on 10 November.

"Last week was terrible for us with three losses, two at home," said Fer.

"We have to stick our heads together and try to bounce back next week against Brentford."