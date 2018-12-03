Kieran Tierney: Celtic 'living with ever-increasing expectations'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Celtic players react to League Cup triumph

Celtic are "living" with expectations that "go up every year" after winning a seventh straight trophy under Brendan Rodgers, says Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish champions sealed back-to-back domestic trebles in Rodgers' first two seasons at the helm.

And they clinched the club's 18th League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in Sunday's final.

"It wasn't our best performance in a cup final but the heart every one of us showed was special," Tierney, 21, said.

While Celtic prepared to tackle the Dons, Rangers knocked them off top spot in the Premiership with a lunchtime win at Hearts.

Rodgers' men have a game in hand on their city rivals and seven more fixtures in all competitions before the Scottish season's winter shut-down.

"It's a great part of the season to win a trophy," added Scotland defender Tierney.

"You're going into the winter break hopefully top of the league and you've got a trophy, so that's the aim.

"The expectations go up every year for us and so far we seem to be living with it. It's been brilliant and I hope it can continue."

James Forrest also warned there would be no let-up from Celtic in pursuit of an eighth consecutive Premiership crown and a possible third straight domestic Treble.

"The next one always feels the best one, it always feels good," said the Scotland winger.

"To be part of this team just now is unbelievable. It ensures all the players keep working hard.

"We have got more wins to go for this season and everyone is raring to go."