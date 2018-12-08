Everton v Watford

Everton midfielder Theo Walcott is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Everton have no new injury concerns, with Morgan Schneiderlin back in contention after missing seven matches with a leg injury.

Michael Keane is set to return, having been rested against Newcastle, along with Theo Walcott and Bernard.

Watford are without Etienne Capoue, who is suspended following his last-gasp red card against Leicester.

Will Hughes is a doubt with a knock but Tom Cleverley is nearing a return after 11 months out.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: The dispute between Everton and Watford is yet to be resolved over Marco Silva as he prepares to face his former club. Watford lodged an official complaint for an illegal approach from Everton for Silva when he was at Vicarage Road last season. A heavy fine is the likely sanction.

Silva has since been reunited with Richarlison. Last season for Watford, he scored five goals in his first 13 matches but failed to score again in 28 appearances. He has already surpassed that with seven goals in 13 since his £35m-plus switch to Merseyside. Watford will be aware of his threat.

I watched Watford against Manchester City, where they rallied late, but it's still five matches without a win. Javi Gracia has talked about still creating good chances, so he's not worried - for the time being at least.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on facing his former club: "It is not the first time in my life and for sure it will not be the last.

"I look forward to the match, a tough match for sure, and it will be good to see some of the players who worked with me, some good friends as well I have in the club."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "In my opinion we are playing well. I like to be demanding of my players because in this way we will improve, we'll have more options to improve our results as well.

"But in this moment I'm not worried about if in the last games we weren't able to get some points.

"I think the players have confidence in the way we are playing, the way we are working in all the different games.

"But they also know we need to improve something to have better results, to finish better.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Toffees are only three points above the Hornets in the table, but in much better form.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have never lost at home to Watford, winning 11 of their 12 meetings in all competitions and drawing the other.

Watford are aiming for their first consecutive league wins in this fixture.

The Toffees have won 19 of their 26 matches with the Hornets overall.

Everton

Everton have lost just once in five Premier League matches, winning two and drawing two.

They have been defeated in just one of their last 11 home league games (W6, D4), 3-1 loss to West Ham United on 16 September.

Their return of 76.3% possession in the draw with Newcastle on Wednesday was their highest in a Premier League game since 2003-04.

Richarlison has netted three goals in his last three home Premier League appearances, one more than he scored in his previous 22.

The Brazilian forward has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League outings this season, two more than he managed in 38 games for Watford in 2017-18.

Defender Michael Keane could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Watford