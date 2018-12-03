Huddersfield v Brighton: Homophobic chanting claims investigated

Huddersfield's matchday programme for the game against Brighton marked the rainbow laces campaign

Huddersfield Town are investigating reports of homophobic chanting during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Brighton.

The weekend's Premier League matches marked the start of the rainbow laces campaign, which is a show of support for the LGBT community.

Huddersfield say any supporters proved to be involved in such chanting "will face banning orders".

"This is not something Huddersfield Town will allow or accept," said a club statement.

"It is totally abhorrent and an affront to the overwhelming majority of the club's fantastic supporters.

"Huddersfield Town is extremely proud of its reputation as an inclusive club and the behaviour of a few individuals will not be allowed to tarnish this."