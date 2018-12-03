Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Aberdeen, Shinnie, Rangers, Lafferty, Hearts, Levein, Berra, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Graeme Shinnie slammed Celtic stars for goading Aberdeen and blasted: They lacked class. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes slated Mikael Lustig for his behaviour in the closing seconds of Celtic's 1-0 Betfred Cup final win over the Dons at Hampden Park. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has thanked the football gods after Ryan Christie returned to haunt Aberdeen and propel Celtic into seventh heaven. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Christophe Berra has told Rangers star Kyle Lafferty to 'remember what Hearts did for you' after the way Lafferty celebrated at the end of their 2-1 win at Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie admitted he fought back the tears when he caught a glimpse of his parents at the final whistle at Hampden yesterday. (Herald)

Furious Hearts manager Craig Levein launched an incredible attack on referee Bobby Madden as he insisted Rangers had a "12th man" as they secured the win which takes them to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Scotsman)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair insisted he won't hesitate to step up in future despite his Hampden penalty miss. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Joe Lewis admits seeing injured Gary Mackay-Steven in distress might have affected Aberdeen when they conceded the only goal of the League Cup final just moments later. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hibs are working to get to the bottom of David Gray's injury ahead of Wednesday's clash with St Mirren after the influential captain pulled out of Saturday's defeat at Kilmarnock on the morning of the match. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland will kick-off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a trip to face Kazakhstan. It will be the first of two away matches with a visit to San Marino three day later. (Daily Record)