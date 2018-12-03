Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager looks to recruit from Europe

Neil Warnock celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday, a day after they beat Wolves 2-1

Manager Neil Warnock will step-up Cardiff City's search for new recruits ahead of the January transfer window.

Following Tuesday night's game at West Ham United, Warnock and his coaching staff will travel to the continent to look at targets to bolster their hopes of Premier League survival.

Warnock said: "We had a good report on Sunday about one of our targets so we are going to watch him again this week.

"I am going to fly out to watch somebody as well."

France-bound Warnock's is also despatching Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson into Europe as the club look for the "two or three signings" they hope will help their cause.

The Bluebirds are 16th in the table after Friday night's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Warnock hopes they have the same fortune which secured them the loan services of midfielder Victor Camarasa, from Spanish club Real Betis, after spotting him in a pre-season game.

"We sent somebody to watch Bournemouth, our opponents, and he came back with a report that if we could get this lad... You need a bit of luck like that," said the Cardiff boss.

Meanwhile Warnock has urged Danish striker Kenneth Zohore to follow the example set by Wolves match-winner Junior Hoilett to "push" for a first team place.

Zohore, 24, has not started since the 30 September home defeat by Burnley and has stepped up training following a calf injury.

"He is pain free for the first time and has done some work with the rehab guys. I said to him yesterday 'you have to set your stall out, really son,' I know Paterson (Callum Paterson) is doing well.

"But he (Zohore) is the made-to-measure striker we are going to need.

"He has to really push himself to try and get back in the team."

Zohore 'should steamroller' Premier League

Kenneth Zohore has represented Denmark at Under-21 level

Asked if he was exasperated by Zohore, Warnock said: "I think you are really being kind.

"I don't think i could tell you how I really feel."

He then described himself as "mildly frustrated" before adding: "I see so much talent in those legs.

"He should steamroller this league, that is my frustration... I don't know if he ever will. I have no idea"

'No excuses'

But Warnock pointed to the example of Canada international Hoilett, whose curling strike against Wolves was voted Match of the Day's Goal of the month.

Warnock said: "He's deserved it. He's been on fire in training last two weeks.

"I had to get my faith back in him. I've been a bit disappointed sometimes.

"He's our best defensive winger. Sometimes, he doesn't create things in games, but neither does the full-back he's marking.

"That's something that the fans don't always notice, but the manager does."

The Cardiff manager believes Zohore should be inspired by Hoilett's return to favour.

"I said to Ken, when you look at that game on Friday night, you should be there with what you have got," Warnock added.

"He knows. He's a good lad. I don't think he's purposely doing something.

"I don't know all the ins and out, it's very difficult for managers and players especially when you've had a baby. It changes your whole life... it is a difficult time to do that.

"Hopefully now he can sort himself out now and get himself fully fit so there are no excuses and he can push.

"I think we've improved as a team in the 12 games. We have got got better and better and it's easier to come into a team that's playing well.

"I think there's an opportunity, but he has to have that drive now, that desire."