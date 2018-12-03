Cash pledge for Nigeria’s Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners

Nigeria's triumphant 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners

Two of Africa's wealthiest businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, have pledged a sum of US$207,000 to Nigeria's Women's football team for winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the weekend.

The Super Falcons, who came to Ghana as defending champions, beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties in the final in Accra.

The victory keeps up Nigeria's dominance in the tournament, bringing the team their ninth trophy in 11 editions.

Dangote, who is group president and chief executive officer of the Dangote Group, gifts ₦50 million naira ($138,000) to the team and Rabiu (Chairman of BUA company) adds another ₦25 million naira ($69,000), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced in a statement.

Back in August 2016, Japanese plastic surgeon Katsura Takasu handed a reward of $390,000 to the Nigerian Olympic football team in Brazil after the West African country won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

Takasu's swift financial reward was in sharp contrast to previous promises back home.

Members from Nigeria's first Fifa Under-16 World championship winning squad in 1985 were only rewarded after a 30-year wait.

Nonetheless, the rewards came too late for Kingsley Aikhionbare, who died in London in 1996. At the presentation to the players, a minute's silence was held in his honour.