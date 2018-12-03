FA Cup: Gillingham's Darren Oldaker vows to 'stay brave' after third-round winner

Media playback is not supported on this device Oldaker scores FA Cup wonder strike for Gillingham

Gillingham's Darren Oldaker has vowed to keep shooting from distance after his 30-yarder put them into the third round of the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old's strike proved to be the difference as Gillingham saw off plucky non-league Slough Town.

Oldaker told BBC Radio Kent: "I've hit a couple that have gone miles over but you just move on from them.

"Sometimes they can just go straight over, but it's about having a braveness to keep trying, which I do."

He continued: "As soon as I hit the ball I knew it was a sweet strike and I've just looked up and it's gone in the top corner."

The midfielder made his debut for the Gills in May 2016 against Scunthorpe United and has made nine appearances so far this season.

Oldaker believes Gillingham manager Steve Lovell now has more faith in him.

"I've got his trust and I'm just playing all the time which I want which I want to do, I never want to stop playing no matter what game it is I just want to play all of the time," he added.

It is the first time Gillingham have reached the third round of the FA Cup since 2011-12, when they were beaten by then Premier League club Stoke City.

When asked who he would like to face this time, Oldaker added: "I'll have Man United at Old Trafford, I'm a United fan and my old man is big time."