Queens Park Rangers: Defender Osman Kakay signs two-year contact extension

Osman Kakay made his first team debut in 2016 against Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers defender Osman Kakay has signed a contract extension at the Championship club.

The new deal will see the 21-year-old stay at Loftus Road until 2021, with his original contract due to expire at the end of this season.

The full-back, who joined the R's at the age of eight, has made six appearances so far this campaign.

"I see QPR as my home so I delighted to extend my stay," Kakay told the club website.

"I have played six games this season and am very hungry to play more for the club.

"I have seen what it takes to play at first-team level and I hope there are more opportunities to come."