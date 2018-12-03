FA Cup third-round draw: Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal, Woking v Watford
- From the section FA Cup
Non-league Solihull Moors will host 13-time winners Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup - if they beat League One Blackpool in their second-round replay.
National League North Southport will entertain Tottenham if they beat League Two Tranmere in their replay, while Woking will play Watford.
Holders Chelsea start at home to Nottingham Forest, while Premier League leaders Manchester City host Rotherham.
Liverpool go to Wolves, and Manchester United host Reading.
Ties will take place on the weekend of 4-7 January 2019.
FA Cup third-round draw
Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall v Hull
Gillingham v Cardiff
Brentford v Oxford
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln
Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham
Preston v Doncaster
Newcastle v Blackburn
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby
Derby v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich
Bristol City v Huddersfield
Wrexham or Newport v Leicester
Fulham v Oldham
Shrewsbury v Stoke
Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham
Bournemouth v Brighton
West Ham v Birmingham
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich v Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood v Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea