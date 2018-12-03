FA Cup: Who scored the best goal in the FA Cup second round?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best goals from FA Cup second round

There were some outstanding goals scored during the second round of the FA Cup - but which was the best?

You have six to vote for including a 25-yard finish from Bradford City's Kelvin Mellor, Jordan Clark's cute finish for Accrington Stanley and Anthony Wordsworth's curler for AFC Wimbledon.

Long-range finishes by Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan, Gillingham's Darren Oldaker and Bradley Bauress for non-league Southport also make the list.

Lincoln City's Bruno Andrade won the best goal of the first round.

Check out the full result below.