FA Cup: Who scored the best goal in the FA Cup second round?
There were some outstanding goals scored during the second round of the FA Cup - but which was the best?
You have six to vote for including a 25-yard finish from Bradford City's Kelvin Mellor, Jordan Clark's cute finish for Accrington Stanley and Anthony Wordsworth's curler for AFC Wimbledon.
Long-range finishes by Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan, Gillingham's Darren Oldaker and Bradley Bauress for non-league Southport also make the list.
Lincoln City's Bruno Andrade won the best goal of the first round.
Check out the full result below.
