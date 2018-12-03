Rob Maclean's Premiership team of the week: Lewis, Christie, Morelos - and who else?

Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hamilton and Livingston all enjoyed important Scottish Premiership wins over the weekend before Celtic won their seventh straight domestic trophy with victory over Aberdeen in the League Cup final.

Have a look at BBC commentator Rob Maclean's picks for his team of the week and see if you agree. You can comment below...

3-4-3 formation:

Joe Lewis (Aberdeen); Craig Halkett (Livingston), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Christophe Berra (Hearts); James Tavernier (Rangers), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Max Lowe (Aberdeen); Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), James Keatings (Hamilton).

Goalkeeper - Joe Lewis

A giant-sized performance from the Aberdeen goalkeeper in the League Cup Final. Justice was done when he saved Scott Sinclair's penalty. It should never have been given. But that strong right hand to divert the spot-kick over the crossbar was something special.

Defenders - Craig Halkett, Dedryck Boyata, Christophe Berra

Livingston skipper Craig Halkett headed in the goal that sealed their weekend win against Motherwell and got the team back on track after three defeats and a draw. It was his defensive performance, though, which caught the eye. The 23-year-old reads the game so well.

There have been question marks hanging over the commitment of Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata but there was no doubting the Belgian international's bravery at Hampden on Sunday as he battled on with a bandaged head to play a key role in Celtic's latest trophy win.

Christophe Berra's only match action in nearly three months was against Linlithgow Rose last midweek. Would he be ready for Sunday's full-blooded fixture at home to Rangers? He certainly was. The Hearts captain was immense in defence. A remarkable comeback after a lengthy injury absence.

Midfield - James Tavernier, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Max Lowe

Rangers captain James Tavernier drives his team forward and continues to have a big involvement in most of their goals. He had two more assists to add to his collection at Tynecastle on Sunday as the new Premiership leaders came back from a goal down against Hearts to win 2-1.

Picking Callum McGregor is getting repetitive but, again, I find it impossible to leave him out. The Celtic midfielder delivered another display of quiet authority in the engine room at Hampden. No need to rush skipper Scott Brown back into the starting line-up with McGregor in this sort of form.

Ryan Christie is becoming a regular in my selection as well. His confidence has gone through the roof since injuries gave him his chance to play. His football fairytale continued at Hampden as Christie's League Cup-winning goal ensured his former Aberdeen team-mates had to grudgingly accept another set of runners-up medals.

On-loan Derby County left-back Max Lowe was faced with the ultimate challenge of trying to keep the flying James Forrest quiet. He can be really pleased with his performance. Lowe's reputation continues to grow.

Forwards - Greg Stewart, Alfredo Morelos, James Keatings

Kilmarnock attacker Greg Stewart turned Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan inside out with the fanciest of footwork and then recovered from a missed sitter to come up with a classy finish to round off a 3-0 win. There was enough light at Rugby Park to show Stewart is banging on the door for a Scotland call-up.

It was an awful decision when the flag stayed down for Rangers' winner at Tynecastle on Sunday but don't blame Alfredo Morelos. He sulks, he snarls, he scores. That was his 17th goal of the season and it's a total of 35 in 71 appearances for Rangers. Scottish football will continue its love-hate relationship with the prolific Colombian.

James Keatings was pretty anonymous in Paisley apart from the deliveries that created Hamilton's first two goals and the lovely left-footer which looped in for the clincher in an important 3-1 win against St Mirren. If he can stay fit, Keatings has all the ability to help Accies stay out of trouble.