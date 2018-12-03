FA Cup: Woking were 'annoyed' by Swindon line-up - Josh Casey

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Swindon Town 0-1 Woking highlights

Woking defender Josh Casey says Swindon's decision not to field a full strength side in their FA Cup second-round tie gave them "extra motivation".

The National League South side pulled off the shock of the round with a 1-0 win over the League Two outfit.

"We thought we could get a result and then when we saw their teamsheet it kind of annoyed us a little bit," 27-year-old Casey told BBC Surrey.

"It wasn't their strongest team and it gave us extra motivation."

He continued: "When we got in at half-time at 0-0 we really started to believe we had a chance.

"We were saying that we were in it and we might never get this chance again. After the game it was just pandemonium."

Former Swindon trainee Jake Hyde scored the winner for the Cards with a header from a Casey cross and the full-back said Hyde scoring against his former side was "what the FA Cup is all about".

The draw for the third round takes place on Monday at 19:30 GMT and Casey is hopeful his team, who are in the third round for the first time in 22 years, get a "life-changing" tie.

"For a non-league player this might never happen in your career and if it does it might only happen once, so it's potentially life-changing to draw Manchester United or Newcastle away. I can't emphasise enough how amazing it is," he said.

"Any club at this level needs the extra money the FA Cup generates so any Premier League team away from home would be a dream."