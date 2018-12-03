Duncan Watmore: Sunderland forward set to make competitive comeback

Duncan Watmore has not played competitively since November 2017

Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore is set to make his comeback after over a year out in Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy game against Notts County.

Watmore, 24, has not played competitively since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the draw with Millwall in November 2017.

Boss Jack Ross said: "Duncan will get some game time tomorrow.

"Having seen what we have from him in previous games and in training, we are really excited to have him back."

Watmore suffered an ACL injury in December 2016 which kept him out for 10 months before injuring his left knee again just six games into his comeback.

The run of injuries prompted Spanish giants Real Madrid to send a letter of support to the forward.

The Black Cats, who host the League Two strugglers in a second round tie, are unbeaten in their past 15 matches in all competitions.