Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen winger out of hospital after concussion

Gary Mackay-Steven was injured after competing for a header with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head knock in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final defeat.

Mackay-Steven was knocked out after a sickening clash of heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata during the first half.

After receiving treatment on the pitch for nine minutes, the 28-year-old was taken off on a stretcher before being taken to hospital.

Mackay-Steven suffered concussion but no ill effects, according to his club.

Manager Derek McInnes said after the final that the winger would miss Wednesday's Premiership match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen's medical team will continue to assess the player, with the Dons facing St Johnstone at home on Saturday.