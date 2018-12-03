Trevor Carson: Motherwell goalkeeper out for season with DVT

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson has played 58 times for Motherwell

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from deep vein thrombosis.

The Northern Irishman fell ill after returning from international duty last month before being taken to University Hospital Wishaw.

The Fir Park club had said previously Carson, 30, will "require ongoing treatment" during his rehabilitation.

As part of that process he is unable to play for six months, ruling him out of the remainder of the campaign.

The former Portsmouth keeper has been at Fir Park since June 2017, making 58 appearances for the club, and has won four caps for Northern Ireland.

Writing on Twitter last week, Carson said: "It's a long road ahead but I feel positive and I know how much worse things could have been."

Motherwell currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership.