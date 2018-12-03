Jurgen Klopp: Pep Guardiola understands Liverpool manager's celebration

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Klopp apologises for running on pitch after winner

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he understands Jurgen Klopp's celebration after Liverpool scored a late winner in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds boss ran on to the pitch after Divock Origi's goal against Everton. He was charged with misconduct by the Football Association on Monday.

Guardiola says he did a similar celebration when Gabriel Jesus scored at Southampton last season.

"I am not happy about that but there are a lot of emotion," he said.

"I know when I did it I was not happy to have done it.

"Sometimes it is an emotional game - everything happens in you mind. I talk for my side, you have to be respectful for the other ones."

Guardiola's City side lead Klopp's Liverpool by two points at the top of the Premier League.

"When you win you are a huge personality, when you lose it's a lack of respect," the Spaniard added.

"When you lose you are a bad guy and when you win everything is acceptable. We live in a world where everyone judges the winners and it's just that we win. That's what it is."