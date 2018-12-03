Arsenal and Tottenham charged over player conduct in north London derby

Arsenal's victory on Sunday took them above Tottenham in the table on goal difference

Arsenal and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association after a melee following Eric Dier's equaliser at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Dier put his finger to his mouth after drawing Spurs level in a north London derby Arsenal went on to win 4-2.

The England international was booked after celebrating Spurs players clashed with the home side's substitutes.

Both clubs are charged with failing to "ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

They have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to respond.

Dier's equaliser came after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners ahead from the penalty spot.

Harry Kane gave Spurs a 2-1 lead with a penalty of his own but second-half goals from Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira secured victory for the hosts.