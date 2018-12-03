Daniel Sturridge: England forward given more time over alleged betting breaches

Daniel Sturridge (left) has scored twice for Liverpool this season

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has been granted more time to respond to a Football Association charge over alleged breaches of betting rules.

The 29-year-old now has until 11 February to respond after being charged in November.

It is alleged Sturridge breached one rule relating to betting on football, and one which covers providing information relating to football.

A Liverpool spokesman said he had "co-operated fully" throughout the process.

The club added that the England international "stated categorically that he has never gambled on football".

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, spent the second half of last season at West Brom after moving on loan on 29 January.

He has won 26 caps for England, the last of which came against Lithuania in October 2017.