Leroy Sane: Man City boss Pep Guardiola hopes winger stays for 'many years'

Leroy Sane has scored four goals in Manchester City's five consecutive Premier League wins

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he hopes winger Leroy Sane will stay for "many years" as talks continue over a new contract.

Sane, 22, was outstanding in City's 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

A £37m signing from Schalke in 2016, the Germany international's contract expires in 2021.

He has been talking to City about an extension for a number of months and Guardiola said the "last information" he had was talks were "going well".

The Spaniard added: "The process is not one day, except maybe with Kevin de Bruyne. Hopefully he can stay here for many years."

De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have signed new deals at Etihad Stadium in the past 12 months.

City visit Watford on Tuesday hoping for a seventh successive Premier League win that would extend their lead at the top over Liverpool to five points.

The previous six wins have yielded 22 goals, with Sane scoring four.

Sane did not start a league game until mid-September, with Guardiola making veiled references that he had to improve his overall game following the arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester for a club record £60m.

"It is the toughest situation I have to handle," said Guardiola.

"The players are not stupid. When Sane plays he has to play well. It is raised the level. I am pretty sure of that."