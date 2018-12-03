Huddersfield: Steve Mounie to serve three-match ban after appeal fails

From the section

Steve Mounie was dismissed for this challenge, which was deemed serious foul play

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his sending-off against Brighton was rejected by the Football Association.

The Benin international, 24, was shown a red card for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat.

He will miss matches against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Mounie, yet to score this season, joined Huddersfield for a club record £11.4m from Montpellier in 2017.