Huddersfield: Steve Mounie to serve three-match ban after appeal fails

Steve Mounie's challenge that led to his dismissal
Steve Mounie was dismissed for this challenge, which was deemed serious foul play

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his sending-off against Brighton was rejected by the Football Association.

The Benin international, 24, was shown a red card for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat.

He will miss matches against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Mounie, yet to score this season, joined Huddersfield for a club record £11.4m from Montpellier in 2017.

