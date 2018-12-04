Tommy Wright: St Johnstone manager wins November award

Tommy Wright had a fruitful November

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November.

The Perth side are enjoying a six-match unbeaten run and won two and drew one of their league matches without losing a goal last month.

Prior to their current sequence, they lost 6-0 to Celtic.

Wright's team, who are fifth in the division, continue their Premiership campaign on Wednesday against Hearts, who are winless in six matches.

"Form can change so quickly," said Wright on Monday.

"People would have said playing us after Celtic beat us was the perfect time and look what happened. Managers don't sit and think 'they've lost three'... you think the other way, that they haven't won so they are due to pick up points.

"So it doesn't enter into my psyche or the players' psyche. Their form is not good but they are still ahead of us. It just shows you how tough this league is.

"They were unbeaten at the top of the league then all of a sudden the goals dry up and they slip down the league a bit.

"They will be disappointed with the run they are on but Craig is experienced enough to know how quickly it turns round."