FA Cup: Welsh clubs learn FA Cup third-round opponents

Cardiff City have been drawn away to League One side Gillingham in the FA Cup third round.

The winners of the second-round replay between Newport County and Wrexham, which is scheduled for 11 December at Rodney Parade, will host Cardiff's Premier League rivals Leicester City.

Swansea City have a tricky task with a trip to fellow Championship club Aston Villa.

Third-round ties will be played on the weekend of 4-7 January, 2019.

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell, who was born in Swansea, said he was relishing the chance to play Neil Warnock's Bluebirds.

"I am delighted with it, to get a Premier League club. It will be a great tie - it is a Welsh team too," he said.

"They will bring good support so it will be a great day for our club."