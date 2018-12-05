Liverpool: Andy Robertson can be future Reds captain, says Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk and Robertson are both key components of Liverpool's defence

Andy Robertson is on track to become a future Liverpool captain, believes team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

The former Queen's Park and Dundee United left-back has played 48 games since joining from Hull City in 2017, including the Champions League final.

Already captain of his country, the 24-year-old has led Scotland six times since taking the role in September.

"If he keeps improving he will [captain Liverpool]," Dutch international Van Dijk told BBC Scotland.

"He's already a leader. You don't need an armband to be a leader for this team.

"He's doing very well, he's made incredible steps in his career and he just needs to keep doing what he's doing."

'I'm always grateful to Celtic'

Like Robertson, Van Dijk has become a cult hero at the Merseyside club following his £75m move from Southampton in January.

Prior to his stratospheric rise in England, the Dutchman was a regular in Celtic's defence.

Joining the Scottish champions as a 21-year-old in 2013 from Groningen, the unknown young defender transformed himself on the way to winning two Premiership titles and a Scottish League Cup.

It was a two-year period that Van Dijk admits helped shape his future.

"Celtic helped me a lot in making my move to Southampton," he said. "I'm always grateful for that.

"It was a great time for me in my development. Three years abroad adapting to the British style of play and winning trophies for such a big club with amazing fans."