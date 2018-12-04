Andy Morrell: Ex-boss 'thinking' on applying for vacant Wrexham manager post

Ex-Wrexham player-boss Andy Morrell celebrates winning the 2013 FA Trophy with Dean Keates, who would also go on to manage the Dragons

Former Wrexham boss Andy Morrell is considering applying for the vacant manager's job at the Racecourse Ground.

The post is vacant after Sam Ricketts left to take over Shrewsbury Town on Monday after just seven months, with Wrexham fourth in the National League.

Morrell, 44, became Dragons player-boss in September 2011, before leaving by mutual consent in February 2014.

"I'll have a think about it and see if it's worthwhile, I don't know if they would consider it," Morrell said.

"I might throw my hat in the ring if the wife and me believe that it's not a bad move for me in my career.

"I had a fantastic time at Wrexham when I was manager and I think I'm a better manager now than I was when I took over there."

Morrell twice led Wrexham to the Conference Premier [now National League] play-offs, losing to Luton in the 2011-12 semi-finals and then suffering play-off final defeat to Newport County in 2012-13.

While promotion back to the Football League eluded Wrexham, they did win the FA Trophy under Morrell by beating Grimsby Town on penalties in the 2013 final.

After leaving the Racecourse, Morrell returned to management with Tamworth in September 2014, although the National North side sacked him in February 2018.

Ricketts was asked to stay away from Wrexham's FA Cup second-round tie at home to Newport on Saturday, which ended goalless, after he informed the Dragons board he intended to join Shrewsbury.

The League One side officially appointed the 37-year-old two days later on a two-and-a-half year contract, after triggering a clause in the former Wales defender's Wrexham contract allowing the Shrews to approach him.

Sam Ricketts left his role with Wolves' youth set-up to succeed Dean Keates as Wrexham manager in May 2018

"It's a really tough one, I feel for Sam a little bit because he wouldn't have wanted it to happen like this," Morrell said.

"But I don't think you can turn down the chance to go to League One at any point in your career, never mind four months in.

"It was just an offer he couldn't refuse.

"But I think the [Wrexham] board have to be proud of the way they're picking candidates, because their last two managers [Dean Keates left for Walsall in March 2018] have both gone into League One.

"So they're doing something right with their selection process and hopefully they'll get the next one right as well."