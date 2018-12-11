First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Walsall 0.
Sunderland v Walsall
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 13O'Nien
- 12Flanagan
- 15Baldwin
- 3Oviedo
- 8McGeouch
- 27Power
- 7MaguireBooked at 11mins
- 10Honeyman
- 14WatmoreBooked at 37mins
- 17Sinclair
Substitutes
- 4Loovens
- 5Ozturk
- 6Cattermole
- 16James
- 20Maja
- 25Ruiter
- 37Mumba
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 34Martin
- 5Guthrie
- 15Kinsella
- 8Morris
- 30Osbourne
- 3Leahy
- 29Gordon
- 16Ferrier
- 11Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 2Edwards
- 13Dunn
- 17Kouhyar
- 20Johnson
- 26Parker
- 31Ronan
- 32Bates
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Josh Gordon (Walsall) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Duncan Watmore (Sunderland).
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Russell Martin (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Foul by Duncan Watmore (Sunderland).
Russell Martin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Morgan Ferrier (Walsall).
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Russell Martin.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kieron Morris.
Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Roberts.
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Jerome Sinclair (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).
Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Sunderland).
Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.