Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Bradford City v Peterborough United
-
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Bradford
- 13Wilson
- 38Caddis
- 6O'ConnorBooked at 29mins
- 22Knight-Percival
- 3Chicksen
- 21Akpan
- 39O'Brien
- 15Mellor
- 10Payne
- 40BallBooked at 35mins
- 12Miller
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 4McGowan
- 9Doyle
- 18Brunker
- 23Wood
- 36Colville
- 48Henry
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 15Ward
- 16Bennett
- 5Tafazolli
- 3Daniel
- 21Maddison
- 4Woodyard
- 8O'Hara
- 10Dembélé
- 17ToneyBooked at 37mins
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 2Naismith
- 6Walker
- 9Godden
- 11Reed
- 19Cooper
- 23Denton
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
Foul by George Miller (Bradford City).
Rhys Bennett (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Ball (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Paul Caddis (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Peterborough United).
Booking
Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City).
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Miller (Bradford City).
Rhys Bennett (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Ball (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. George Miller (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. David Ball (Bradford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Conor O'Malley.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 1, Peterborough United 2. George Miller (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 2. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison with a cross.
Foul by Jack Payne (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 1. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Bradford City).
Conor O'Malley (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Joe Ward.
Attempt saved. David Ball (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Conor O'Malley.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Siriki Dembélé.
Foul by David Ball (Bradford City).
Siriki Dembélé (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ball (Bradford City).
Alex Woodyard (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. George Miller (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.