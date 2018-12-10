The FA Cup - Second Round - Replay
Dan Butler of Newport County takes on Wrexham's Kevin Roberts
Newport County were held to a goalless draw by Wrexham in the original tie at the Racecourse
FA Cup second-round replay: Newport County v Wrexham
Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Tuesday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Newport County will have Matt Dolan and Robbie Wilmott available for Tuesday's FA Cup second-round replay against Wrexham.

Dolan and fellow midfielder Willmott have recovered from injuries.

Wrexham midfielder Brad Walker, on loan from Crewe Alexandra, is suspended having picked up two yellow cards in this season's competition.

The winners will host Premier League Leicester City in round three on Sunday, 6 January.

Reaching the third round is expected to net the winner of the tie more than £200,000 - including television money with the game against the Foxes to be shown live on BBC One.

Tuesday 11th December 2018

