Newport County v Wrexham
-
- From the section FA Cup
|FA Cup second-round replay: Newport County v Wrexham
|Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Tuesday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Newport County will have Matt Dolan and Robbie Wilmott available for Tuesday's FA Cup second-round replay against Wrexham.
Dolan and fellow midfielder Willmott have recovered from injuries.
Wrexham midfielder Brad Walker, on loan from Crewe Alexandra, is suspended having picked up two yellow cards in this season's competition.
The winners will host Premier League Leicester City in round three on Sunday, 6 January.
Reaching the third round is expected to net the winner of the tie more than £200,000 - including television money with the game against the Foxes to be shown live on BBC One.