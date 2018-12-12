Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2.
Portsmouth 1-2 Charlton Athletic
Charlton stunned Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park to deny the League One leaders a post-war club record of nine successive wins.
First-half goals from Karlan Grant and substitute Nicky Ajose took the Addicks into the play-off places.
Andre Green's late effort was no more than a consolation goal for Pompey, who had Ben Thompson sent off in stoppage time.
Charlton took the lead after 23 minutes when Lyle Taylor crossed for Grant to slide in at the back post.
Ajose, on for the injured Grant, made it 2-0 two minutes before half-time with another close-range effort.
Pompey pulled one back with two minutes left when Green converted a Gareth Evans cross.
But their hopes of a stunning late comeback were dashed when Thompson was shown a straight red for a foul on the lively Taylor.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 15MacGillivray
- 20ThompsonBooked at 83mins
- 16Whatmough
- 5Clarke
- 3BrownSubstituted forGreenat 81'minutes
- 7NaylorBooked at 90mins
- 32ThompsonBooked at 90mins
- 10LoweBooked at 64mins
- 26Evans
- 11Curtis
- 9HawkinsSubstituted forPitmanat 56'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 2Walkes
- 6Burgess
- 8Pitman
- 18Dennis
- 33Close
- 37Green
Charlton
- 21SteerBooked at 90mins
- 2Dijksteel
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 23SarrBooked at 61mins
- 4BielikSubstituted forSollyat 80'minutes
- 32Lapslie
- 17Aribo
- 12ReevesSubstituted forMarshallat 54'minutes
- 18GrantSubstituted forAjoseat 35'minutes
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 7Marshall
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 20Solly
- 25Ajose
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- 43Stevenson
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 17,891
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2.
Booking
Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the red card.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).
Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Jed Steer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by George Lapslie.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2. Andre Green (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Evans.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).
George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Andre Green replaces Lee Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chris Solly replaces Krystian Bielik because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay in match Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).
Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).