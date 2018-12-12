League One
Portsmouth1Charlton2

Portsmouth 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Charlton stunned Portsmouth 2-1 at Fratton Park to deny the League One leaders a post-war club record of nine successive wins.

First-half goals from Karlan Grant and substitute Nicky Ajose took the Addicks into the play-off places.

Andre Green's late effort was no more than a consolation goal for Pompey, who had Ben Thompson sent off in stoppage time.

Charlton took the lead after 23 minutes when Lyle Taylor crossed for Grant to slide in at the back post.

Ajose, on for the injured Grant, made it 2-0 two minutes before half-time with another close-range effort.

Pompey pulled one back with two minutes left when Green converted a Gareth Evans cross.

But their hopes of a stunning late comeback were dashed when Thompson was shown a straight red for a foul on the lively Taylor.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 15MacGillivray
  • 20ThompsonBooked at 83mins
  • 16Whatmough
  • 5Clarke
  • 3BrownSubstituted forGreenat 81'minutes
  • 7NaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 32ThompsonBooked at 90mins
  • 10LoweBooked at 64mins
  • 26Evans
  • 11Curtis
  • 9HawkinsSubstituted forPitmanat 56'minutesBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 2Walkes
  • 6Burgess
  • 8Pitman
  • 18Dennis
  • 33Close
  • 37Green

Charlton

  • 21SteerBooked at 90mins
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Pearce
  • 23SarrBooked at 61mins
  • 4BielikSubstituted forSollyat 80'minutes
  • 32Lapslie
  • 17Aribo
  • 12ReevesSubstituted forMarshallat 54'minutes
  • 18GrantSubstituted forAjoseat 35'minutes
  • 9Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 7Marshall
  • 11Fosu-Henry
  • 20Solly
  • 25Ajose
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
  • 43Stevenson
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
17,891

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2.

Booking

Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).

George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the red card.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).

Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Naby Sarr (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic).

Booking

Jed Steer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Portsmouth) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by George Lapslie.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 1, Charlton Athletic 2. Andre Green (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gareth Evans.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Mark Marshall (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jed Steer.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).

George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Andre Green replaces Lee Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chris Solly replaces Krystian Bielik because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Naylor.

Attempt blocked. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay in match Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Portsmouth).

Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).

Tuesday 11th December 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth21145235171847
2Luton21125441212041
3Sunderland19117139182140
4Peterborough21116438261239
5Charlton2111463425937
6Barnsley20105534201435
7Doncaster2110563426835
8Blackpool209742519634
9Wycombe218763028231
10Walsall218672329-630
11Coventry218582225-329
12Accrington207762224-228
13Fleetwood217682823527
14Burton208392628-227
15Southend2182112528-326
16Gillingham2173113134-324
17Shrewsbury216692427-324
18Rochdale216692839-1124
19Oxford Utd215792733-622
20Scunthorpe2156102944-1521
21Bristol Rovers2145121725-817
22Plymouth2145122440-1617
23Wimbledon2143141531-1615
24Bradford2143141839-2115
View full League One table

