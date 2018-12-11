Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Livingston
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • This is the first Premiership game between Aberdeen and Livingston since March 2006 when the Dons came out 3-0 winners at Pittodrie.
  • Livingston are winless in their past six top-flight matches against Aberdeen (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in April 2004, with goals that day from David McNamee and Colin McMenamin.
  • St. Johnstone ended Aberdeen's four-game home winning streak in the Premiership at the weekend, the Dons haven't lost two successive league games at Pittodrie since Dec 2017.
  • Livingston have only scored one goal in their past five Scottish Premiership away games (D2 L3), losing each of the last three without scoring.
  • Six of the last nine Scottish Premiership goals Livingston have conceded have come in the first half, including each of the past three.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts179352319430
5St Johnstone168442020028
6Livingston167451713425
7Aberdeen157351715224
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
View full Scottish Premiership table

