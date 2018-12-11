Aberdeen v Livingston
-
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- This is the first Premiership game between Aberdeen and Livingston since March 2006 when the Dons came out 3-0 winners at Pittodrie.
- Livingston are winless in their past six top-flight matches against Aberdeen (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in April 2004, with goals that day from David McNamee and Colin McMenamin.
- St. Johnstone ended Aberdeen's four-game home winning streak in the Premiership at the weekend, the Dons haven't lost two successive league games at Pittodrie since Dec 2017.
- Livingston have only scored one goal in their past five Scottish Premiership away games (D2 L3), losing each of the last three without scoring.
- Six of the last nine Scottish Premiership goals Livingston have conceded have come in the first half, including each of the past three.