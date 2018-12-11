First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.
Edinburgh City v Peterhead
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 14Rodger
- 7Smith
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 16Beveridge
- 17Hall
- 18Kennedy
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
- 26Galbraith
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 33Gibson
- 11McLean
- 8Brown
- 10Leitch
- 18Dow
- 9McAllisterBooked at 37mins
- 14Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 6Ferry
- 16Home
- 19McCracken
- 21Gibson
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt blocked. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Booking
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Blair Henderson.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.