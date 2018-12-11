Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Peterhead0

Edinburgh City v Peterhead

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Rodger
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 16Beveridge
  • 17Hall
  • 18Kennedy
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden
  • 26Galbraith

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 33Gibson
  • 11McLean
  • 8Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 18Dow
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 37mins
  • 14Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 6Ferry
  • 16Home
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Gibson
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Peterhead 0.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Attempt blocked. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

Booking

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Blair Henderson.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City1512122561937
2Peterhead15112231102135
3Clyde158342517827
4Elgin157172329-622
5Annan Athletic156362220221
6Cowdenbeath155462017319
7Queen's Park155461314-119
8Stirling154381822-415
9Berwick1541101737-2013
10Albion1512121335-225
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories