Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dedryck Boyata, Gary Mackay-Steven, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are poised to make a loan move for rising Everton star Kieran Dowell next month after manager Steven Gerrard watched the midfielder score the second goal in a 2-0 win for England Under-21s against Scotland at Tynecastle last month. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there is still a chance that defender Dedryck Boyata could resist the temptation of a move elsewhere and sign a new contract with the Scottish champions. (Times, subscription required)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers strongly hints that Dedryck Boyata, out of contract at the end of the season, will almost certainly be sold in January. (Sun)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig denies claims he taunted teenager Lewis Ferguson at the close of the League Cup final, insisting his "banter" was aimed squarely at Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven faces at least two weeks out after his horrendous head clash in Sunday's League Cup final. (Sun)

"If there's a way to make ourselves feel better, it's to go there and get a win": Andy Considine urges Aberdeen to bounce back against Rangers after narrow defeat by Celtic in the League Cup final. (Daily Mail)

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal says he was "praying" for his safety in the moments before Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield made his reckless red card challenge during Sunday's game at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is in a race to be fit for the crunch Europa League clash with Salzburg next week after limping off during the 1-0 League Cup final win over Aberdeen with a hamstring problem. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is relishing the chance to finally build a proper partnership with his "wee brother" Filip Benkovic. (Daily Record)

Manager Tommy Wright wants to clock up 500 games in charge of St Johnstone as he prepares for number 250 at home to Hearts tomorrow. (Daily Express, print edition)

The future of Thomas Agyepong at Hibs is in doubt as the on-loan Manchester City winger continues to be dogged by injuries - a thigh problem threatening to keep him sidelined for the whole of December. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic winger James Forrest believes Scotland can "nick" points from top seeds Belgium in next year's Euro 2020 qualifiers as they seek to build on the momentum of their Uefa Nations League success. (Scotsman)

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell reckons the finances and feelgood factor generated by reaching Euro 2020 could transform Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Managers and players should be free to voice their opinions onreferees, says former Scotland and Rangers midfielder Lee McCulloch. (Evening Times)

Morton midfielder Kyle Thomson has left the club by mutual consent after his father Dougie Thomson, who played bass guitar in 1970s rock band Supertramp, became unwell. (Scotsman)