Irish Premiership: Leaders Ballymena 'not getting carried away' - skipper Ervin

Jim Ervin has been part of a 'back three' in the Ballymena defence this season

Ballymena United captain Jim Ervin says the Irish Premiership leaders are "not get carried away" by their lofty position at the top of the table.

The Sky Blues are two points clear at the summit after seven league wins in a row and are unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, winning 13 of those.

"We're enjoying the run but David (Jeffrey) will keep our feet firmly on the ground," said Ervin.

"Things are coming off for us and we'll enjoy it as much as possible."

"But we are definitely not getting carried away within the changing room. It's a long season and we'll just take each game as it comes. We haven't won anything," added the United skipper.

Saturday's 2-1 comeback victory over Linfield established a new club record of nine consecutive wins in all competitions and Ervin explains that the Braidmen's new formation involving 'three at the back' has played a vital role.

"In terms of the formation it's no secret that we conceded a lot of goals last season and we had to do something to try and tighten up.

"David and his staff went out and identified players who can play that system and it's been working well for us.

"We've got a massive squad and everybody is playing their part. If someone is injured someone else comes in and takes his chance.

"There's no big secret to it - the boys have been working desperately hard on the training field on our shape with the ball and without the ball and it's paying dividends for us."

Leroy Millar fired home the left-foot winner in Ballymena's 2-1 win over Linfield on Saturday

The former Linfield player says teenager Kofi Balmer and Ballymena native Leroy Millar have particularly impressed him during his side's remarkable run of results.

"It's only December but I think Leroy has been our player of the season so far - he's been exceptional and came back after the summer like a different person.

"His central midfield role has suited him down to the ground and he's got plenty of legs. He loves to get on the ball and drive at people.

"I was delighted to see him get the winner against Linfield - he's a local lad, he comes from Ballymena and it's players like that that this run means a lot to.

"Kofi looks like he's been playing in the league for four or five years - his attitude is fantastic. He takes advice on board and is willing to listen and learn."

The league pacesetters face a busy schedule over the coming month with highly significant league fixtures interspersed with knockout semi-finals against Crusaders in the League Cup and Linfield in the County Antrim Shield.