Stephen Robinson: Motherwell must move players on before adding to squad

Motherwell sit ninth in the Premiership after Saturday's defeat at Livingston

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says players will need to leave the club before any new faces can arrive in January.

The Northern Irishman is without long-term absentees Trevor Carson, Chris Cadden and Craig Tanner.

Despite posting record profits last week, Robinson admits cash remains tight at Fir Park to bolster his squad.

"I haven't got any money to replace anybody at this moment in time," he said.

"It'll have to be a case of trying to get people out. There's players we have brought in, we perhaps have to move some of them on which we'll do over the course of the next few weeks.

"That's easier said than done. Once players have contracts it's not quite as easy to do that."

Robinson wants Motherwell to show a response from their 2-0 defeat at Livingston on Saturday when League Cup winners Celtic come to Fir Park on Wednesday.

The Lanarkshire side were a shadow of the team that defeated Aberdeen the week before, and the manager wants his team to get "back to basics".

"If we go and try and outplay Celtic, the reality is we'll lose the game," he said. "History tells you that.

"We've had to tweak things, we haven't been quite as physical, we haven't had people that were rattling about, we have had to put more footballers in the team due to injuries and circumstances.

"If you look at our team on Saturday, Barry [Maguire] and Christian [Christian], two young boys, Allan Campbell and David Turnbull.

"So it's important we get a bit of experience back in the team again, a bit of know-how, and get back to doing the basics better than the other team."