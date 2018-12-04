Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen winger 'will be back when he is ready' after concussion

Gary Mackay-Steven was injured after competing for a header with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata

Aberdeen expect Gary Mackay-Steven to recover quickly and not suffer any ill-effects from his concussion during Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

The winger was knocked out after a sickening clash of heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata during the first half.

He was discharged from hospital and joined the squad at their hotel but has now returned home and will miss their Premiership match with Rangers.

"He is in good spirits, considering," said assistant boss Tony Docherty.

"He went to hospital after the game but they thought he was okay to be let out and we had two doctors at the hotel.

"He was sick that night when he got out of the hospital. Apart from a sore head he is making a recovery and it is just important that we monitor him and make sure he is okay.

"We will speak to the medical staff to see how he is with regards to this weekend. There is a process and he is being closely monitored. We will get him back when he is ready."

Aberdeen's next match is a home league game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Docherty does not believe Mackay-Steven, 28, will suffer any lasting effects from the accidental clash of heads with Boyata, after which he received treatment on the pitch for nine minutes.

"It was very brave of Gary going for the header and it is just one of those things you get in professional sport," Docherty said.

"We had a similar incident with Andrew Considine not that long ago. Andy was monitored by the medical team and went through the process and he has never looked back."