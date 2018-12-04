Edin Rahic: Bradford City chairman and chief executive departs club

Edin Rahic became chairman and chief executive of Bradford in May 2016

League One club Bradford City have parted company with chairman and chief executive Edin Rahic by mutual consent.

His departure follows talks between Rahic and City's majority shareholder Stefan Rupp.

"The time for change has come and this marks the beginning of a new chapter for the club," Rupp said.

"I will do everything in my power to wash away the dreadful memories of the last 12 months and consign them to the history books for good."

Rahic became Bantams chairman and CEO in May 2016 after he and Rupp took over the Yorkshire club.

Bradford lost in the League One play-off final in 2016 but, following an 11th-placed finish last season, are bottom of the table after 20 games of the current campaign, seven points from safety.

They are also onto their fourth first-team boss of 2018, with David Hopkin now in charge as head coach following Stuart McCall, Simon Grayson and Michael Collins.

"The people of Bradford deserve much, much better," Rupp added.

"I have invested significantly in the club over the past two seasons and will continue to do so."

Julian Rhodes will operate as interim chief executive until the end of the season.