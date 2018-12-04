Graham Barrow: Wrexham vacancy 'dream position' - says interim manager

Graham Barrow's playing career included spells with Altrincham, Wigan Athletic and Chester City

Wrexham interim manager Graham Barrow does not want the job on a permanent basis but says candidates will be "queuing" to succeed Sam Ricketts.

Ricketts has left Wrexham to become the new manager of Shrewsbury Town.

His assistant Barrow, the former Wigan Athletic and Chester boss, has taken charge of the National League club on an interim basis.

"It's a dream position. Everybody knows the club is in a healthy position on and off the field," Barrow said.

"I think there will be a queue around the stadium if it was advertised.

"I think the board have got to be selective and I'm sure they'll narrow it down to a few people and get on with it.

"They've taken managers on here and they've moved on to Football League clubs so their recruitment has been good. But they've also paid the price for it as well."

Ricketts had only been appointed Dragons manager in May after previous boss Dean Keates had left for Walsall.

Although happy to remain as part of Wrexham's coaching team, Barrow has no ambitions of succeeding former Wales international Ricketts.

"I enjoy want I'm doing but I don't enjoy some of the stuff that goes along with management," Barrow added.

"I prefer to be on the training pitch and in the dressing room and helping the manager."

Ricketts has left the Dragons to take over at League One side Shrewsbury after just seven months at the Racecourse.

The former Bolton and Wolves defender was told to stay away from Saturday's FA Cup second round draw against Newport after news emerged he was close to joining Shrewsbury.

"He's made his own personal decision, which he's certainly entitled to do," Barrow said.

Sam Ricketts has joined Shrewsbury on a two-and-a-half year contract

"I wish him all the best but we've got to get on with things here.

"In fairness to both clubs and Sam it was sorted out which obviously everybody wanted.

"It's come to a conclusion so now we can get on with things and get ourselves ready for Saturday."

Fourth-placed Wrexham face Eastleigh in the National League on Saturday and Barrow is confident the players will not be affected the off the field changes.

"I think they proved on Saturday that they're more than happy to get on with things and they've got their own careers to think about," Barrow said.

Wrexham face Newport County in their FA Cup replay next Tuesday and the winners will face Premier League Leicester City in the third round.