Watford: Hornets to challenge Etienne Capoue ban for second time

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue will miss games against Manchester City, Everton and Cardiff if his suspension is upheld

Watford say they will challenge a decision to uphold Etienne Capoue's red card at Leicester City on Saturday.

The club has already had one appeal dismissed by the Football Association's independent panel.

"We are very disappointed a majority of the regulatory commission upheld a decision which nearly everyone considered to be an error," said chairman Scott Duxbury.

Capoue remains suspended for Tuesday's visit of Manchester City (20:00 GMT).

"The only process by which we can challenge the decision is via arbitration under Rule K of the Rules of the Football Association," Duxbury added.

"That is something which cannot be achieved before our next game this evening, but we will be striving to ensure a hearing is held before the end of this week."

Outlining its original decision, the panel said Capoue was "not fully in control of his actions" and he had "endangered the safety" of Kelechi Iheanacho with his 90th-minute challenge.

If the ban is not overturned, the midfielder will also miss the Hornets' trip to Everton and their home game against Cardiff.