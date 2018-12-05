Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Rodgers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Levein, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers stars to cut out the red cards or risk ruining a title bid. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has hit back at Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and captain Graeme Shinnie over claims that his players Mikael Lustig and Scott Brown had taunted Lewis Ferguson, the young midfielder, at the end of Sunday's Betfred Cup final which Celtic won 1-0. (The Times, subscription required)

Craig Levein has blasted SFA "secrecy" over ref complaints as he refused to back down on claims Hearts faced 13 men against Rangers on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he would have loved to have got the boots out again and played in Sunday's match against Hearts at Tynecastle. (Herald)

Niall McGinn has admitted he would love to play through the middle again to help get Aberdeen back on the goal trail. (Daily Record)

Stevie Mallan believes a candid squad summit led by captain David Gray can arrest Hibs' recent slump. (Scotsman)

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists he is right to question officials making mistakes - but stressed it is nothing personal against Bobby Madden. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic players were told to lay off the bubbly by Brendan Rodgers on Sunday night. But Kieran Tierney was more gutted he couldn't celebrate with his favourite Chinese meal. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove insists they have to channel their Betfred Cup heartache into getting a win at Ibrox. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Rumoured Rangers target Jaden Brown could walk away from Tottenham in January, according to reports. (Scotsman)

RUGBY GOSSIP

Scotland flanker John Hardie will not be returning to face his former club Edinburgh this weekend after Newcastle Falcons opted not to add him into their European squad for the Heineken Champions Cup clash at BT Murrayfield on Friday. (Scotsman, print edition)