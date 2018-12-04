Stephen Henderson: Wycombe sign Nottingham Forest keeper on loan

From the section

Stephen Henderson's last senior appearance came on 3 February while on loan at Portsmouth

Wycombe have signed Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Stephen Henderson on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambay, the Chairboys' two senior keepers, remain sidelined by injury.

Henderson becomes the third man to join the League One club on an emergency deal, following QPR's Matt Ingram and Birmingham's David Stockdale.

The 30-year-old has previously had spells at Bristol City, Portsmouth, West Ham and Charlton.