Hibs: Neil Lennon's side are six without a win. What has gone wrong?

Hibernian v St Mirren Venue: Easter Road Date: 5 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Hibernian have picked up as many points as bottom side Dundee in the past five Scottish Premiership matches. And they have scored just twice along the way.

A 3-0 defeat by Kilmarnock on Saturday was just the latest poor result in a run that has led to Neil Lennon's side dropping points against Dundee and Hearts and losing to St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

So what has gone wrong at Easter Road? BBC Sport Scotland looks at the data and analyses why the Leith club has dropped from second to eighth in the top flight.

Fewer shots, goals and points - the numbers

Hibs have never been a particularly defensive team, but lately their ability to create chances has fallen drastically. And as a result, their form has taken a worrying turn for the worst.

In the last five Premiership games, Lennon's side have averaged 11.3 shots per game. In the five games prior, they averaged 16.4 - meaning they are averaging five fewer shots per match.

Before the Edinburgh derby on 31 October, the attacking threats of Stevie Mallan and Martin Boyle were averaging 0.44 and 0.5 goals per game respectively. Neither has scored since.

Similarly, Mallan and Boyle were also creating 0.22 and 0.38 assists per game before that controversial 0-0 draw at Hearts. However, in the five games since - including the Edinburgh derby - there has been just one assist from Mallan, coming in the 2-2 draw with Dundee.

Florian Kamberi's form has also dipped. Prior to the 4-2 defeat by Celtic, the Swiss striker was averaging 0.6 goals per match. In his past five games that has dropped to just 0.2. And in the same period, his shots per match have also fallen from 2.8 to 1.8.

Essentially, Lennon's main sources for goals and assists in midfield have completely dried up over the past five matches, and his main striker is not firing like he was at the start of the season.

'Next few weeks vital' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin

The performance at the weekend in the 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock was as poor as I have witnessed from Hibernian since Lennon took charge.

The manager is a winner and will without doubt be asking questions about some of these players. Of the 11 who started on Saturday, seven played in the 6-0 demolition of Hamilton in October. So what is the difference?

Lennon's comments last week about hitting a "glass ceiling" with the current squad - given the departures of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan - may well be accurate. But the onus should be on these players to prove him wrong and they can at least replicate last season's performances and achievements.

Hibs are eighth in the Premiership - seven points behind city rivals Hearts in fourth place, with a game in hand. The next few weeks leading up to the final game of 2018 are crucial.

If the team can recover, and use that derby on 29 December to recover that deficit, it would boost them heading into the New Year. However, failure to do so will no doubt send many Hibs fans drowning their sorrows rather than welcoming the final five months of the 2018-19 campaign.