Jayne Ludlow: Wales manager welcomes positive reaction to 'twerk' question

Media playback is not supported on this device Ada Hegerberg had just won football's most prestigious award when the presenter asked her to twerk

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says reaction to a DJ's 'twerk' comment to Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has been "positive".

After criticism on social media, including by leading tennis player Andy Murray, DJ Martin Solveig apologised.

"The positive thing was the response from some high profile male players, which would do female sport more good than anything else," said Ludlow.

"So maybe in ways that whole incident has been a really positive thing."

Ludlow was speaking at the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year awards in Cardiff, where she had just been named Coach of the Year.

The previous night Hegerberg was named the first winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, but was asked by master of ceremonies Solveig if she could twerk.

Murray said of Solveig's comment: "Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport."

Ludlow added: "At the end of the day the world's changing. Females can play sport at a very good level.

"The challenge for us that work in that environment is to grow it as quickly as we possibly can because there's so much potential for growth.

"And the fact that sportsmen at the top of their game recognise that and want to help us do it, it's fantastic."

Ludlow also welcomed the introduction of the women's Ballon D'or award.

She said: "People will say it should have happened earlier, but it's happening now, so I sit in a position I go 'great, it's happening now, let's keep doing it'."

Wales have announced four friendly matches to be played before their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Ludlow's side will travel to Italy in January, before taking on the Republic of Ireland in Malaga as part of a warm-weather training camp Wales have organised instead of playing in the Cyprus Cup.

Wales will then host the Czech Republic in a double-header in April. Venues and kick-off times for the four friendly fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

Wales friendly fixtures in 2019

Italy v Wales, Tuesday 22 January

Republic of Ireland v Wales, Thursday 28 February

Wales v Czech Republic, Thursday 4 April

Wales v Czech Republic, Sunday 7 April