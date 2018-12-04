Checkatrade Trophy: Port Vale beat Stoke City under-21s in rare derby meeting

Stoke fans behind the goal made up around half of the 7,940 attendance at Vale Park

Port Vale thrashed Stoke City's under-21s to progress to the last 16 of the Checkatrade Trophy in a rare Potteries derby meeting that also saw five pre-match arrests for disorder.

Staffordshire Police had described the match beforehand as their biggest footballing operation for 10 years.

Tom Pope and Luke Hannant goals and Cristian Montano's double settled the first competitive derby since 2002.

Almost 4,000 Stoke fans added to an attendance of 7,940.

Elsewhere, Sol Campbell saw his new Macclesfield Town charges hold Newcastle United U21 to a 1-1 draw in normal time, but lose 5-3 on penalties.

Scott Wilson scored late on to cancel out Elias Sorensen's Magpies opener, but the Magpies were able to see themselves through to round three in the shoot-out.

Another new boss - Wally Downes - was present to see his new AFC Wimbledon side beaten 2-1 by Chelsea's U21 side and exit the competition.

Having gone 2-0 down through goals by Charlie Brown and Daishawn Redan, the Dons pulled a goal back through Anthony Wordsworth but the hero turned villain with a red card.

Peterborough United made the most of a long trip to Devon, beating Exeter 2-0 through Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings goals, while Dom Telford earned Bury a 1-0 away win at Mansfield.

There was a double boost for Sunderland as they overcame Notts County 2-0 at the Stadium of Light and Duncan Watmore was involved on his return from a long-term lay-off.

Watmore provided the cross that was turned into his own net by Daniel Jones, and Jerome Sinclair scored the second from the spot to settle the tie.

Barnsley and Manchester City's U21s shared six goals in their game, trading the lead several times before the young Blues squeaked through 5-3 on penalties.

Northampton progressed 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Cambridge, as did Accrington Stanley following a 2-2 finish against Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham needed sudden-death in the shoot-out to see off Newport County after their 1-1 draw, winning 7-6.