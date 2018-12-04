French Ligue 1
Amiens0Monaco2

Amiens 0-2 Monaco: Radamel Falcao double lifts Thierry Henry's side out of bottom three

Radamel Falcao (centre) celebrates
Radamel Falcao (centre) has scored seven goals this season for Monaco

Monaco moved out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone as two Radamel Falcao penalties gave them victory at Amiens.

The Colombia striker, who had missed twice from the spot this season, made no mistake after Emil Krafth fouled Benoit Badiashile.

Bakaye Dibassy was sent off for a foul on Falcao late on, before Falcao scored again in stoppage time.

Thierry Henry's Monaco have now won two of their past three games to climb to 17th in the table.

Line-ups

Amiens

  • 1Gurtner
  • 4Krafth
  • 2Gouano
  • 3AdénonBooked at 90mins
  • 12DibassyBooked at 90mins
  • 6MonconduitBooked at 54mins
  • 17BlinSubstituted forBodmerat 73'minutes
  • 10Mendoza
  • 8de Lima
  • 5GnahoreSubstituted forSegarelat 80'minutes
  • 11OteroSubstituted forGhoddosat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ghoddos
  • 16Dreyer
  • 19El Hajjam
  • 20Timite
  • 24Bodmer
  • 25Lefort
  • 33Segarel

Monaco

  • 16BenaglioBooked at 90mins
  • 18Pierre Gabriel
  • 25Glik
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 24Raggi
  • 15Aït BennasserBooked at 86mins
  • 39Henrichs
  • 8TielemansBooked at 60mins
  • 28Tuncará Gomes
  • 20ChadliSubstituted forMassengoat 74'minutes
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 5Jemerson
  • 35Isidor
  • 36Diop
  • 40Badiashile
  • 41Biancone
  • 42Massengo
  • 43Thuram-Ulien
Referee:
Jerome Brisard
Attendance:
11,048

Match Stats

Home TeamAmiensAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home21
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Amiens 0, Monaco 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Amiens 0, Monaco 2.

Goal!

Goal! Amiens 0, Monaco 2. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Régis Gurtner (Amiens) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Monaco. Pelé draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Diego Benaglio (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Radamel Falcao (Monaco) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) is shown the red card.

Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).

Radamel Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.

Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

Booking

Khaled Adénon (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).

Han-Noah Massengo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).

Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Khaled Adénon (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit following a set piece situation.

Prince (Amiens) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Offside, Amiens. Thomas Monconduit tries a through ball, but Saman Ghoddos is caught offside.

Ganso (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pelé (Monaco).

Foul by Stanley Segarel (Amiens).

Ronael Pierre Gabriel (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Prince (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Khaled Adénon.

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Stanley Segarel replaces Eddy Gnahore.

Offside, Monaco. Kamil Glik tries a through ball, but Radamel Falcao is caught offside.

Khaled Adénon (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pelé (Monaco).

Prince (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Attempt saved. Pelé (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Henrichs.

Foul by Mathieu Bodmer (Amiens).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1514104893943
2Lille1693424141030
3Montpellier1685324121229
4Lyon158432618828
5Marseille158252722526
6Saint-Étienne157532218426
7Nice167451214-225
8Strasbourg155642418621
9Reims155641013-321
10Nîmes155552220220
11Bordeaux154651617-118
12Angers164661921-218
13Nantes154562122-117
14Rennes154561925-617
15Toulouse153661324-1115
16Caen152761218-613
17Monaco163491624-813
18Dijon153481425-1113
19Amiens1641111429-1513
20Guingamp151591030-208
View full French Ligue 1 table

