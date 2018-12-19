Colin Calderwood: Cambridge United name ex-Nottingham Forest boss as head coach

Colin Calderwood gained promotion from League Two with Northampton in 2005-06

League Two strugglers Cambridge United have named former Nottingham Forest boss Colin Calderwood as their new head coach on an 18-month contract.

The ex-Spurs and Scotland defender, 53, replaces Joe Dunne, who was sacked on 1 December after seven months in charge.

Calderwood had most recently worked at Aston Villa as assistant to Steve Bruce, but both left the club October.

He will take charge of his first game at Morecambe on Saturday, with the U's 22nd - a point above the drop zone.

"Colin brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success as a player, manager and coach," said Cambridge director of football Graham Daniels.

Daniels added that caretaker boss Mark Bonner will have "an important role to play" as part of the new coaching team.

Calderwood started his managerial career in England with Northampton and Forest, winning promotion with both sides from League Two and League One respectively.

However, Cambridge will be the first team he has managed since he was sacked by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in November 2011.

He has since worked as an assistant at Birmingham, Norwich, Brighton and Villa.

U's head of football Ben Strang said: "It is good news that we have clarity and certainty before the Christmas run of games.

"Our focus is obviously also on the January transfer window where we have already identified a number of targets."