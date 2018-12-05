Egypt will not bid to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt last hosted an Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 when the Pharaohs went on to lift the trophy.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has ruled itself out of the bidding process to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, saying it "will not compete with another Arabic country."

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is looking for new hosts after its executive committee voted unanimously on Friday to strip Cameroon of hosting rights.

"After an EFA meeting on Tuesday, we decided we will not make a bid for the next Afcon," EFA board member and spokesman Ahmed Megahed said.

"We will not compete with another Arabic country - this is an official decision," Megahed told local media outside the EFA headquarters in Cairo.

BBC Sport understands Morocco - having stepped in to hold this year's African Nations Championship (CHAN) after Kenya were deemed not ready - and South Africa are under consideration as replacement hosts.

Caf said it would "initiate an open and urgent call for new host country bids to ensure Afcon 2019 takes place next summer" and would "ensure that a new host is in place by 31st December 2018."