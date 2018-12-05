Shaun Pearson: Wrexham captain hopes coaching team will remain

Media playback is not supported on this device Wrexham seeking new manager after Ricketts departure

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson hopes the current coaching team will remain at the club irrespective of who is appointed the new manager.

Sam Ricketts has left the Welsh club after seven months in charge to take charge of Shrewsbury Town.

Ricketts' assistant Graham Barrow is in interim charge, assisted by coaches Carl Darlington and Jussi Jaaskelainen.

"We're really fortunate that we've got a real good set of staff at the club," Pearson said.

"Hopefully that will stay in place and a new manager will come in and work with that and work with what we've got.

"Hopefully he'll see the positives in what we've done so far and hopefully then help us push on to the next level.

"It's exciting in one sense to see who will be coming in.

Defender Shaun Pearson joined Wrexham from Grimsby Town in May 2017

"Anybody coming in will, I'm sure, be excited at the prospect of working with the group that we've got."

Former Wigan Athletic and Chester boss Barrow was placed in temporary charge of the National League side after Ricketts was told to stay away from their FA Cup tie against Newport.

But 64-year-old Barrow has said he does not want the job on a permanent basis.

Former Shrewsbury Town and Macclesfield Town manager John Askey and ex-Wrexham defender Dennis Lawrence have been linked with the vacancy.

Andy Morrell, who was Wrexham boss between September 2011 and February 2014, is considering applying for the vacant manager's job at the Racecourse Ground.