Martin Olsson: Swansea City full-back ruled out for season

Swansea full-back Martin Olsson was stretchered off against Brentford and was consoled by club captain Leroy Fer

Swansea City full-back Martin Olsson will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles.

The left-back suffered the injury during the 3-2 win against Brentford last weekend.

The Sweden international has had successful surgery, but now begins a long rehabilitation process and will not play again in 2018-19.

The loss of Olsson is a major blow for a player who joined from Norwich back in January 2017.

Olsson has the same injury which kept captain Leroy Fer out from February to August this year, and sidelined Nathan Dyer between February and October 2017.

Wales international Declan John is the only recognised senior left-back in the Swansea squad with midfielder Matt Grimes also having played there this season.