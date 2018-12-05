Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas: Leeds United pair ruled out for up to six weeks

Liam Cooper has scored three goals in 19 games for Leeds this season

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper and midfielder Stuart Dallas have both been ruled out for up to six weeks.

Defender Cooper, 27, had surgery on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's win at Sheffield United.

Northern Ireland international Dallas, also 27, fractured his foot in the same game at Bramall Lane.

Cooper tweeted: "Successful op, now to get back on the mend. Could have been a lot worse. Big thanks to our medical staff for the swift process."