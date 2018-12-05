Checkatrade Trophy: Rochdale-Oldham Athletic tie postponed by waterlogged pitch

The surface at Spotland was deemed unplayable after an inspection

Rochdale's home game against local rivals Oldham Athletic in the Checkatrade Trophy has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Continuous rainfall, including 30 mm which fell on Wednesday, rendered the pitch unplayable at the 15:00 GMT inspection by referee Oliver Langford.

Both teams will now go into the hat for Saturday's third round draw.

Dale say details regarding the rearranged match at the Crown Oil Arena will be released when available.